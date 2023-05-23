Rollover on Manitoba highway kills 19-year-old man

A 19-year-old man is dead after a crash on a Manitoba highway this weekend where his car rolled over several times and landed on the roof.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, Manitoba RCMP officers received a report of single-car rollover on Highway 3, just east of Road 162 West. When the Mounties got to the scene, they found a flipped over car inside the fence of a property next to the highway.

Police investigated and determined the man was driving fast as he travelled east on Highway 3. RCMP noted he lost control, with the car rolling several times, going through a fence and landing on the roof.

The 19-year-old driver, who is from Brandon, Man., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car. He was given emergency medical treatment but was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.

The RCMP continues to investigate.