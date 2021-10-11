Ron Dunn leaving Windsor's Downtown Mission

Ron Dunn is leaving his position as Executive Director at Windsor’s Downtown Mission.

The announcement was made via news release on Monday Dunn says, “It’s with gratitude that I too will move forward as I have accepted a CEO position in Halifax, Nova Scotia. I am extremely proud of the work the Downtown Mission has done, our growth and am confident in its future.”

The release goes on to say that the Downtown Mission Staff will continue its work to realize the goals of the organization, helping those who are hungry, homeless, and hurting here in our community.

The Downtown Mission's board says it will actively begin looking for a suitable successor to keep the organization moving forward and serving the community as it has done so for the past 49 years.