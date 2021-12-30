Ron Schuler out of cabinet, Premier Heather Stefanson appoints new infrastructure minister for Manitoba

Manitoba now has a new infrastructure minister as Premier Heather Stefanson announced a change late Thursday afternoon.

Former Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler has been removed from the role and replaced by Reg Helwer, who will now be the minister of infrastructure and the minister responsible for the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization.

Helwer is currently the minister of central services and will continue in that role as well.

"I am confident in Minister Helwer's ability, dedication and leadership skills to take on the new role as Manitoba faces a surge in COVID-19 cases and Manitobans are asked to take every possible step to help limit the spread of this virus, including getting fully vaccinated, limiting their close contacts and following the fundamentals and public health orders," Stefanson said in a written statement.

"It is an honour to accept this appointment and I look forward to continuing to support our whole-of-government approach to protect Manitobans and our health-care system during this difficult time," Helwer said in a release.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Stefanson said her government's focus is getting Manitoba through the pandemic.

"As we face a surge in COVID-19 cases and are asking all Manitobans to step-up and do everything possible to help limit the spread of this virus, including getting fully vaccinated, limiting their close contacts and following the fundamentals and public health orders, it is expected that cabinet lead by example and do the same," she said.

Stefanson added she and Schuler didn't always see eye-to-eye but thanked him for his service.

The premier said a cabinet shuffle is still expected in 2022.

Schuler put out a tweet just before 5 p.m. Thursday saying, "Liberty has its price, today I paid for mine."

CTV News has reached out to Schuler's office for comment.

Previously, Schuler had been the only PC member to not reveal his vaccination status and he had been absent from several events where vaccines were required.

Earlier in December, Stefanson confirmed that all Progressive Conservative caucus members complied with the vaccine requirements after setting a deadline for all members to be fully vaccinated or they would be removed from caucus.

Schuler also previously said in a news conference that he was not an anti-vaxxer but supported people's choice to choose.

"I believe in vaccinations that they have been very helpful, but that's a decision you make as an individual," he said two weeks ago.

"That is a choice that people have to make. They hear it from the medical community, they should listen to the medical community, but in the end it is their choice and I stand by that, that it is a fundamental liberty that you have a right to make your own health care choices."