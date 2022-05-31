Ronald McDonald House donation box stolen in northeast Edmonton
Police are still looking for a man who stole a donation box from the Manning Town Centre McDonald's in late April.
Investigators released photos of the thief on Tuesday, more than a month after the incident on April 29. Around 8:30 p.m. that day, the man had been speaking with staff and "loitering" in the McDonald's until staff left the counter. Then he pried the Ronald McDonald House Children’s Charities donation box off the counter and fled, police say.
The man is white with dark blonde hair, thought to be in his mid-20s, and around six feet tall.
On April 29, he was wearing a grey-and-blue hoodie and blue jeans, and had some facial hair.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
-
Holy Roller makes its way home to London's Victoria ParkAfter a year of restorations and repairs, London's famed Holy Roller tank is finally back where it belongs.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycleA man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
-
Province warns of lesser-known ways invasive species can arrive in Sask.Maintaining Saskatchewan’s natural beauty is a year-long effort and it takes everyone to prevent invasive species, the province says.
-
'Slippery slope': Alberta's Kenney questions federal-B.C. drug decriminalization planAlberta Premier Jason Kenney says he has concerns about the federal government’s decision to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illegal drugs in British Columbia.
-
Driver, pedestrian taken to hospital after crash in downtown CalgaryA driver and a pedestrian were taken to hospital suffering serious injuries Tuesday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Calgary.
-
15 new COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London TuesdayThe Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday, but no additional deaths.
-
Barrie celebrates the Queen's 70-year reignThe Barrie British Club hosted an event Tuesday to honour Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign, making her the first British monarch ever to reach the milestone.
-
The Wellington Street debate: Should vehicles be allowed to drive by Parliament Hill?The future of a prominent stretch of road in front of Parliament Hill is being debated. Wellington Street remains closed since the convoy and some, including one city councillor, would like it to stay that way, while others argue it’s another blow to local businesses.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studiesAs the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.