Ronald McDonald House set to shine bright Wednesday night

On Wednesday night Ronald McDonald House London is planning to make spirits bright with its annual “Illuminate the House” event, and this year’s honour of lighting up the house belongs to a little boy named Jackson.

According to a press release from Ronald McDonald House Charity (RMHC), Wednesday night will see the annual lighting of the Ronald McDonald House in London, Ont. so “families will have the comfort of home for the holidays close to their seriously ill children.”

This year’s honour of turning on the big illuminate button will be done by five-year-old Jackson.

Jackson has been staying at RMHC-SWO for the past three weeks. For the first two weeks, Jackson and his family stayed close while they awaited the arrival of his twin sisters. After a safe delivery earlier this week, “Jackson and his family will continue to find comfort in their home-away-from-home while his sisters grow stronger in NICU.”

Ronald McDonald House London, Windsor and RM Family Room are currently opened for families this holiday season, and for Wednesday’s event children can send letters to Santa, holiday baked goods will be enoyed, and a big Christmas dinner will be served for all to enjoy.

“No one wants to be away from home for the holidays, but families with seriously ill children needing medical care far from home won’t have a choice,” the release reads.

Catch CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison during CTV News at Six Wednesday night for the lighting of the Ronald McDonald House and a live interview.