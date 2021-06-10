Roof collapses in east Edmonton as firefighters deal with a blaze

Firefighters were forced to take a defensive position on an east Edmonton fire Thursday evening when a large part of the building’s roof started to collapse.

All crews were able to make it out without injury.

Seven fire trucks were dispatched to the abandoned house on 81 Avenue and 71 Street around 5:30 p.m.

No one was in the house when Edmonton Fire Rescue Services arrived, a spokesperson confirmed.

After leaving the building, firefighters could be seen attacking the flames from the ground and with a ladder truck, as heavy rain poured on the area.

A three-storey apartment building next door was evacuated as a precaution, but the flames were contained to the one house.

Fire investigators were working to determine a cause and damage estimate.