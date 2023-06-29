Roof fire forces evacuation of Sudbury school
There was some excitement on the second last day of school at an elementary school in the Greater Sudbury community of Val Caron on Thursday.
École Jean-Paul II was evacuated just before noon after Sudbury Fire Services responded to reports of smoke in the school’s gymnasium.
Students and teachers were invited to spend the day outside while the building was ventilated and those parents who wanted to pick up their children early were invited to do so.
Officials said a smoldering fire was discovered in the roof of the school gymnasium and was contained to a lighting ballast.
“Crews are still on the scene,” said acting deputy fire Chief Craig Lawrence in a message to CTV News, shortly after 1:30 p.m.
Firefighters said they believe the main fire was extinguished – taking no chances they took a close look at the roof to make sure it didn’t spread between the layers.
Just before 3 p.m. Lawrence said fire crews were wrapping up operations in Val Caron.
With files from CTV News Northern Ontario video journalist Ian Campbell.
