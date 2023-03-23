Roof of Chelmsford home collapsed after garage fire spread
Emergency crews were called to the scene of a structural fire in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford Thursday evening.
Nathan Mellin, the city’s acting deputy fire chief, told CTV News that crews were called just after 6:30 p.m.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen on Hazel Street.
Firefighters arrived to find a detached garage fully engulfed in flames and the fire had spread to the home.
Luckily, no one was inside the home at the time, as the roof of the house collapsed.
Mellin said the fire started when a tenant was working on construction material in the garage.
The fire is not considered suspicious and no injuries were reported, he confirmed.
“Fire crews from downtown, the platoon chief, along with volunteers from Azilda, Chelmsford and Dowling” were at the scene as of 8 p.m., Sudbury Professional Fire Fighters Association said in a Facebook post.
Emergency personnel were on the scene for about three hours to secure the building.
