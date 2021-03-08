Police are asking parents and pet owners to be careful after a resident found two strands of roofing nails at the playground of a Kingsville park on Sunday.

Around 4 p.m., area OPP officers were informed by a member of the public found what appeared to be roofing nails near a merry-go-round in the children’s playground area of York Park off of Conservation Drive in Kingsville.

Officers arrived, seized the nails and completed a search of the park to locate any other nails but none were found.

Police are asking anyone regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com