Roofing worker killed, another injured after restaurant fire in St. Catharines, Ont.
One man is dead and another is in critical condition after a fire at a restaurant in St. Catharines, Ont.
Niagara Regional Police say the blaze broke out at the Ma Chinese Cuisine Restaurant on Geneva Street at around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.
They say officers arrived to find two men, described as employees of a roofing company working at the restaurant at the time, in critical condition.
A 46-year-old Toronto man later died while a 32-year-old man from Markham, Ont., remains in hospital.
Police say the restaurant was open at the time of the fire, but everyone inside was safely evacuated and there were no other injuries.
The blaze remains under investigation by Niagara Police, the Ontario Ministry of Labour and the provincial fire marshall's office.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2021
