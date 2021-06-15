Rooftop concerts planned in North Bay

As COVID-19 restrictions begin lifting, a popular North Bay entertainment venue is planning a series of summer concerts from the rooftop.

With outdoor activities ramping up and the warmer weather of summer arrives, the Capitol Centre has planned a series of concerts to be streamed from the building's roof set "against a backdrop of sunset over Lake Nipissing."

Over the next week and a half, four different artists will perform from the roof of the Main Street East performing arts centre. Concerts begin at 8:30 p.m. and while the artists won't be seen from the street, the music will be heard in the area. For a better view, the concerts will be streamed online.

On June 17, Canadian rock musician Terra Lightfoot will perform.

Carl Dixon, a Canadian rock legend formerly of The Guess Who, April Wine and Coney Hatch, will perform on June 19.

CMAO award-winning country singer Andrew Hyatt performs on June 22 and award-winning rock/pop/folk musician Danny Michel will end the series on June 24.