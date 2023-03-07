Rookie bus drivers responsible for most preventable LTC collisions
About 27 per cent of London Transit drivers have less than two years of experience behind the wheel of a bus.
It’s the result of an 18-month hiring blitz to address staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new report to the London Transit Commission (LTC) reveals that last year 70 per cent of preventable collisions involving a city bus occurred when the driver struck a parked car or stationary object.
Administration believes the increase is related to driver inexperience.
The increase within this group could also be related to a 2019 decision to drop a requirement that job applicants have at least 2,000 hours of relevant driving experience.
“This change was made given difficulties with filling [bus] operator positions, and the New Operator Training Program was altered to include additional driving time,” reads the report.
“We want our employees to succeed and give them every tool in the toolbox,” said General Manager Kelly Paleczny.
London Transit has recently increased obstacle course and on-the-job training for drivers.
“We’re looking at having a trainer go out a couple months into the job and ride around on the bus with the new operators and provide feedback while they’re actually in service,” explained Paleczny.
-
Barrie concert band member says so long after 70 seasonsIt was the end of an era on Tuesday night as the Barrie Concert Band gathered for their weekly rehearsals, but this time they were playing out their longest-tenured member ever.
-
Calgary moms concerned about lack of special needs support in Alberta’s education systemThree moms who have kids with special needs tell CTV News they feel let down by the Calgary Board of Education.
-
Doctor’s widow frustrated by lack of specialized equipment for Surrey heart patientsAs a family physician, Dr. Andy Jassal often voiced his concerns about the lack of resources he and his colleagues faced in treating patients in a timely manner. Now, it is his widow advocating for better patient care.
-
City of Vancouver determined to clear CRAB Park tent encampment despite increasing services, facilitiesThe City of Vancouver maintains that the eventual goal is to clear the tent encampment in CRAB Park, despite more than $700,000 being spent to increase services and facilities for those living there.
-
Ontario takes a step toward legislature renovations with proposal for new ministryOntario took another step toward renovations of the legislature Tuesday, proposing to create a new ministry to oversee them.
-
Fatal fire in Oshawa deemed a homicide, police sayDurham police’s homicide unit has taken over the investigation into a fire in Oshawa that left one person dead on Monday morning.
-
Advocates call for decriminalizing drugs in new reportA new report provides additional context into the ongoing struggles of opioid-related overdoses in Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Whitecaps return to CONCACAF Champions League seeking first win of 2023The Vancouver Whitecaps had a knack for performing on the big stage last season. When the games mattered most, the club seemed to rise to the occasion, winning a series of do-or-die matchups that helped the 'Caps capture the Canadian Championship and nearly squeak into the Major League Soccer playoffs.
-
Pictou County woman arrested after speeding away from police, crashing vehicle: policeA woman from Nova Scotia's Pictou County has been charged after speeding away from police and crashing the vehicle.