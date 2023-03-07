Rookie bus drivers responsible for most preventable LTC collisions

About 27 per cent of London Transit drivers have less than two years of experience behind the wheel of a bus.

It’s the result of an 18-month hiring blitz to address staffing shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new report to the London Transit Commission (LTC) reveals that last year 70 per cent of preventable collisions involving a city bus occurred when the driver struck a parked car or stationary object.

Administration believes the increase is related to driver inexperience.

The increase within this group could also be related to a 2019 decision to drop a requirement that job applicants have at least 2,000 hours of relevant driving experience.

“This change was made given difficulties with filling [bus] operator positions, and the New Operator Training Program was altered to include additional driving time,” reads the report.

“We want our employees to succeed and give them every tool in the toolbox,” said General Manager Kelly Paleczny.

London Transit has recently increased obstacle course and on-the-job training for drivers.

“We’re looking at having a trainer go out a couple months into the job and ride around on the bus with the new operators and provide feedback while they’re actually in service,” explained Paleczny.