Rookie's two-goal performance helps extend Pats win streak

Tanner Howe,15, a rookie who got a brief taste of WHL action last year inside the Regina hub, scored two goals in the Pats 6-1 win over the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Brandt Centre.

He’s scored six points in his past three games after starting the season with just one assist in his first ten.

The Pats came into the contest riding high on a pair of wins over Swift Current and a narrow victory over the Moose Jaw Warriors. The team has now won four straight games. The win over Brandon moves them into third in the WHL’s East division behind Winnipeg and Saskatoon.

The Pats came out firing early with three goals in the opening twenty minutes. Zack Stringer’s sixth on the campaign opened the scoring 2:18 into the game. Tanner Howe followed that up fewer than five minutes later with a powerplay goal. Adam McNutt’s first of the season with 3:49 to go rounded out the first-period scoring spree.

Ryker Evans was the recipient of a gift midway through period number two. He stepped out of the penalty box, picked up a clearing attempt from Stanislav Svozil and beat Carson Bjarnason on the breakaway through the five-hole.

Rylen Roersma’s 7th of the season spoiled Pats goaltender Matthew Kieper’s shut-out bid with just under six and a half minutes to go in the game.

The Regina Pats are back in action on Wednesday night when they host the Red Deer Rebels. It’s the team’s annual Remembrance Day game with pre-game ceremonies scheduled.