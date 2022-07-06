Roommate charged with attempted murder after shooting
Windsor police have charged a 50-year-old man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting his roommate.
Officers responded to a complaint of a man knocking loudly at a residence in the 1000 block of Albert Road around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, June 27.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the man was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for serious non-life-threatening injuries.
Through investigation, officers say they discovered that the man had been shot at his Albert Road residence by his roommate, Ronald Travis. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Travis.
On Friday, July 1, officers working at the Canada Day parade saw Travis and a female suspect wanted in connection with the incident. Both were arrested in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue without incident.
Travis, from Windsor, is charged with:
- Attempt Murder
- Possess Firearm while Prohibited x6
- Breach Probation
Joellyn Handsor, 45, of Windsor, is charged with obstructing justice.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crime Branch at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.