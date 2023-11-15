Roos Island reopening pushed to spring 2024

A popular destination in Kitchener’s Victoria Park will remain off limits for the rest of the year.

The city says due to ongoing rehabilitation work, Roos Island will stay closed until spring 2024 – by which time it will have been completely closed to the public for a year.

The city fenced off the island in late April as staff worked to relocate people living in an encampment there.

The greenspace had been home to dozens of people experiencing homelessness. Most of those people are now gone and since then, the island has sat largely unchanged.

The initial plan was to reopen the island in the fall, but according to signage recently installed nearby, that’s now been pushed. Partial reopening is set for early spring. Full reopening is planned for late spring.

The city says it’s repairing one of two bridges that provide access to the island, doing landscaping, and upgrading the bandstand.

Security remains on site controlling access at one of the bridges. The other bridge, where repairs are planned, is fenced off.

People in the park Tuesday morning were confused about why the island has been closed for so long.

“There’s no information,” a park user said. “One sees the one or two remaining tents on the island, but no way of understanding what that’s about. One notices security on the other side of the bridge and one doesn’t know what that’s about, who’s paying for it. So there’s basically just questions and puzzlement about the situation. But knowing that it’s going to be open again next spring, that’s terrific.”

There is at least one person living on the island, but there is no indication from the city that’s the reason for the ongoing closure.

