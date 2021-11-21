Rooster among record number of animals at Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society

The Sault Ste. Marie Humane Society is seeing a record number of animals at the local animal shelter.

But it's not just dogs and cats that are up for adoption, other critters are looking for their forever home.

"At one point we had close to I would say 30 rabbits in the building, about a dozen guinea pigs," says Laura Smith, Animal Care and Control Agent for the Humane Society. "We also have a rooster, and we've gotten quite a few chickens this year."

Smith says the rooster has quite the story behind him. She says she caught the little guy herself.

"He was running down Pine Street and he got himself cornered in somebody's yard, so I was able to catch him," says Smith. "He was a juvenile, so we weren't one hundred per cent sure at the time that he was a rooster."

Smith says it became obvious he was a rooster as he began to grow - and when he let out his first "cock-a-doodle-doo" at the shelter. Along with that big voice comes a hot temper.

"Now that he's grown up and especially with the fact that there are a couple of ladies back there, he has become harder for us to handle," says Smith. "If you know roosters, you know that caution is needed around them."

With more and more hobby farms popping up, Smith says there's been a demand for chickens in particular.

"Especially with the pandemic, we've seen a lot of people doing hobby farms with chicken layers," she says. "Roosters protect the chickens essentially. So, there is a benefit to having a rooster if you've got layers, they will protect their flock."

Roosters cannot be kept with the city limits of Sault Ste. Marie, so Smith says this rooster will have to go to a rural family.

As for other animals at the shelter, Smith says there are more than 100 cats and around 40 dogs waiting to meet their new families.