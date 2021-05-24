Rope rescue performed for dog that fell over 60 feet into Elora Gorge

Firefighters were out at the Elora Gorge to perform a rope rescue for a dog that fell over 60 feet.

Crews from both Elora and Fergus responded to the scene just before 10 a.m. on Sunday west of County Road Seven bridge in the GRCA park.

Officials say they brought the dog back up, but it unfortunately died.

Centre Wellington fire chief Johnathan Karn tells CTV News the owners weren’t doing anything wrong, were walking on a proper trail, and that it was an extremely unfortunate situation.

He adds that fire crews provide rope rescue so pet owners don’t attempt to retrieve animals themselves, as they’ve seen people scale down cliffs in the past to try to get their pet.