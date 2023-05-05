Rose City Clean Sweep program aims to make Windsor cleaner

The City of Windsor is encouraging residents and groups to do what they can to help make their neighbourhood a little bit cleaner.

It’s part of the fourth annual Provincial Day of Action on Litter taking place on Tuesday, May 9.

Residents can clean up in their own way or through programs like Rose City Clean Sweep.

A Rose City Clean Sweep can be scheduled anytime throughout the year, and when you register for the program, the city’s environmental departments will provide the gloves and bags.

After the cleanup, the city collects the bags and disposes of the waste.

All you have to do is contact 311 to register.

Ontario’s annual Day of Action on Litter encourages individuals, students, municipalities and businesses across the province to work together to raise awareness about the impacts of litter and waste and take part in a litter cleanup.

Residents are encouraged to share their experience by posting to social media using #actONlitter as your hashtag.