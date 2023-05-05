Rose City Clean Sweep program aims to make Windsor cleaner
The City of Windsor is encouraging residents and groups to do what they can to help make their neighbourhood a little bit cleaner.
It’s part of the fourth annual Provincial Day of Action on Litter taking place on Tuesday, May 9.
Residents can clean up in their own way or through programs like Rose City Clean Sweep.
A Rose City Clean Sweep can be scheduled anytime throughout the year, and when you register for the program, the city’s environmental departments will provide the gloves and bags.
After the cleanup, the city collects the bags and disposes of the waste.
All you have to do is contact 311 to register.
Ontario’s annual Day of Action on Litter encourages individuals, students, municipalities and businesses across the province to work together to raise awareness about the impacts of litter and waste and take part in a litter cleanup.
Residents are encouraged to share their experience by posting to social media using #actONlitter as your hashtag.
-
La Loche residents to be evacuated to Regina amidst wildfire risk: SPSAAs active wildfires hit northern parts of Saskatchewan, affected residents are being evacuated to Regina.
-
Experts say it’s time to ‘retreat’ from eroding shoreline'There is a growing amount of evidence that it’s actually cheaper to try and move these cottages and homes further back from the lake.'
-
Axes, swords, baseball bats used to damage 4 vehicles and home in targeted attack: AbbyPDA group of violent vandals used an array of weapons to destroy a property in Abbotsford last week, and police believe the act was targeted.
-
Western wildfires visible from spaceWildfires in western Canada have necessitated evacuations for some communities and the issuance of air quality advisories due to the presence of wildfire smoke.
-
Winnipeg unveils proposed improvements for Route 90The City of Winnipeg has unveiled proposed improvements for Route 90 in order to get public feedback.
-
Weapons incident investigation happening near Kitchener public schoolWaterloo regional police are currently in the area of Westmount Road and Glasgow Street investigating a weapons incident.
-
'The ship sank all over again': Families of victims in wreck recall Gordon LightfootDarren Muljo was six years old when his teacher asked the students in his elementary school class to pick a song they wanted to learn to play.
-
Saskatoon marks Red Dress Day 2023The City of Saskatoon has created a red dress display in honour of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls.
-
Here's how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how you can celebrate the coronation of King Charles III in Ottawa this weekend.