Rosseau wildlife sanctuary blames human meddling for coyote's outcome

A Rosseau, Ont., wildlife organization blames human interaction for the "entirely avoidable" capture of a collared coyote that was wandering around a Scarborough neighbourhood for the last several weeks.

On Monday, the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary said it would now be home for the coyote after the Toronto Wildlife Centre caught the animal.

While the sanctuary said it was pleased to welcome the coyote, dubbed Urban 23, as a permanent resident, the outcome isn't good news.

"Despite numerous initiatives to limit human interference, individuals continued to feed Urban 23, encouraging an unhealthy relationship between him and people within the community," it stated on its social media page. " It saddens us to know that this outcome was entirely avoidable."

The coyote was captured after attracting attention for attacking a small dog and nipping at a woman's pant leg in two separate instances.

The wildlife sanctuary aims to educate the public about the dangers of feeding wild animals.

It said the coyote would become part of guided tours that teach about "the negative impact of human interference."

Aspen Valley is a registered charity that rescues, rehabilitates and releases injured and orphaned wildlife. It also provides a permanent home for wild animals that have been made unable to live in the wild because of human meddling.

More information about the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary is available here.