Rotary Club volunteers play key role in Huron Perth COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Volunteers from local Rotary Clubs have played a vital role in administering COVID-19 vaccines in Huron Perth.
"When our district governor made the suggestion that we reach out to our health units to see whether we could be of assistance at the vaccination clinics, we were all over it," said Katherine Hahn, past president of the Rotary Club of Stratford.
Dr. Patricia Nascu works at the Stratford Hospital and coordinates volunteers at clinics in Stratford, Goderich, St. Marys, Wingham, Exeter and Listowel.
Since March, roughly 600 volunteers have guided residents through clinics, assisted with screening or worked in the waiting areas. Many volunteer more than once a week.
"I feel uplifted and hopeful to see that there are so many people around us who are coming (to volunteer)," Dr. Nascu said.
Volunteers and Rotary Clubs said helping the community makes them feel stronger together.
"Everyone was just so excited to be able to finally help during this pandemic, to be able to step out, step up, lend a hand and be of service to our community," Hahn said.
