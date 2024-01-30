Rotary Park Rink in Brockville to review survey results on skating times

The City of Brockville is balancing feedback from skaters and hockey players.

The Rotary Park Rink is a refrigerated ice surface on George Street, just west of downtown Brockville. The rink's schedule is:

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.: public skating only

1 p.m. – 9 p.m.: hockey and public skating

Skaters have complained to the city that, during weekdays, there isn't enough time to go skating without hockey players being on the rink too, which can be dangerous for kids or beginner skaters.

"Even though they say you can public skate when there's hockey, I'm not going to take my three-and-a-half-year-old during that time," said Michelle Oosterhof after a skate on Tuesday afternoon. "It's just unfortunate there isn't more public skating hours after school."

On Jan. 17, the city posted a survey asking skaters for their feedback on the skating schedule. The last day to submit answers is Wednesday.

Brockville Mayor Matt Wren said the city will put the feedback to good use.

"There's been some difficulties, and some safety related issues as well. We're reaching out to the community and we're looking forward to that feedback."