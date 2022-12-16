Rotary Place ice rink set to reopen ahead of schedule

At least one rink at Rotary Place will reopen earlier than anticipated after the City expedited installation of a temporary rental refrigeration system.

The Orillia arena wasn't expected to open until the first week of January, but the City now says the blue ice pad may be open for limited booking availability on Dec. 28, 29 and 30.

City councillors recently approved replacing the old water-based cooling system for a dry, air-cooled design after a case of Legionella was linked to the arena's cooling towers.

Rotary Place will have a temporary cooling system in place for roughly 15 to 18 months while the new system is designed and installed.

Meanwhile, the City hopes to have both rinks fully open for use by Jan. 2.

The current schedule for ice at Brian Orser Arena will remain in place until Jan. 1.