Rotary Pool in Alliston opens for business despite lifeguard shortage

Alliston's Rotary Pool is open for business and helping residents beat the heat but in a limited capacity.

"It's a great amenity that's required in our community, and it's something we want to give to our residents because, quite frankly, days like today, you and I should be in the pool," said New Tecumseth Mayor Richard Norcross.

After the town considered not opening the pool this summer due to a lifeguard shortage across the province, locals are grateful to have a place to cool off and give potential future lifeguards a place to swim.

"My daughter would love to be a lifeguard when she's older. We're coming here every day. We have a family pass, and this is where she's getting her practice in," said Alliston resident Sandra Paulo.

"We're excited because we just live over here, and we're excited to see it open, and the family loves coming here. The lifeguards are great," said Steven Stickwood, who recently moved into the area.

However, due to pandemic shutdowns and pool closures in recent years, programming like swimming lessons won't be offered this summer, with just 10 of the usual 20 lifeguard spots staffed for the season.

"Our young children weren't able to train and get the qualifications needed in order to become qualified lifeguards, but thankfully, the province has lowered the age from 16 to 15," said Norcross, who believes that the minimum age being lowered simply expands the pool of potential lifeguards in the area.

"It's too bad that more young people aren't getting into the position of being a lifeguard. I used to be one when I was a young man, and I loved it. It was a great job," said Stickwood.

Open and family swims will still take place, with up to 175 people able to drop in without booking online, but the scaled-back programming also means that the pool will only be open on weekdays with limited hours.

"That's disappointing that they're not open on the weekends. My husband works throughout the week, so having the family pass, it will just be her and I," said Paulo.

New Tecumseth says the recruitment of lifeguards is getting competitive with neighbouring communities who are also considering incentives like increased wages and training reimbursement.

"We're looking at other options, whether we can combine this employment with other employment. Everything is on the table to make sure that we can recruit and retain lifeguards," explained Norcross.

While the mayor says the town will pursue an aggressive recruitment strategy for lifeguards to ensure the pool is fully operational next summer, they have not yet given up on trying to add to the staff to try and make the most of the next couple of months.