Rotary Santa Claus Parade returns to the Sault

The annual Rotary Santa Claus Parade took place Saturday in Sault Ste. Marie.

Thousands braved snow squall warnings and strong winds to view the spectacle throughout the downtown.

The parade had 45 entries participating on foot, in vehicles or on floats this year.Bright lights and holiday songs delighted attendees, and the parade also featured a special sensory free portion from Bruce to Dennis Street.

The parade had been on hiatus the last two years due to COVID-19.

For more information and photos of the parade, visit the Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie's Facebook page.