RotaryFest 2023 begins in Sault Ste. Marie

The Sault's summer festival is underway. Crowds are converging downtown to take in this year's RotaryFest and RibFest.

Organizers said Friday that this year's festival is bringing back some of what was missing last year, including midway rides. Organizers said the crowds have been steady since opening.

"Thursday right out of the gate, it was packed," said Rod Goodall with the Rotary Club of Sault Ste. Marie.

"Great traffic and we hope the weather holds out and it continues right on."

Champion ‘ribbers’ are on hand, serving up scrumptious ribs and chicken, along with local food vendors.

Saturday morning marks the 100th Community Day Parade. There will be road closures along Queen Street beginning at 9:30 a.m., with the parade starting at 11.