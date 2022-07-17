Rotaryfest returns to Sault Ste. Marie

Rotaryfest returned this year after a heavily modified festival last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Although some aspects of the festival were still missing this year, it is still bringing in the crowds. This Sault summer festival wraps up this weekend.

Rotaryfest 2022 featured the much anticipated return of the parade. Large crowds gathered along Queen Street downtown to watch the marching bands, floats and other attractions.

Following the parade, people made their way to Clergue Park to take in some live music, get a bite to eat and play some games. People were happy to see a return to an in-person event following years of COVID-19 cancellations. Festival Co-Chair, Rod Goodall, says they were prepared for a larger than normal crowd.

“We’re really impressed with the turnout, we knew it would be a great turnout,” said Goodall.

“I think for three years people have been looking for big events, a chance to be within the community and share with the community and have some fun. So, really impressed with the turnout and everything is going wonderful.”

RotaryFest is a fundraiser for the local Rotary Club and Goodall says raffle tickets are selling fast.

“Ticket sales are really, really skyrocketing,” added Goodall.

“We do have beer this year, and that has been one of the number one requests of the festival. Most festivals do have that. So that’s going to add some additional income as well.”

The only thing missing from this year’s event is the midway. Goodall says that couldn’t be helped due to the demand for carnival rides across the province this summer. The festival hopes to bring back the rides for next year’s Rotaryfest.