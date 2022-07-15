Rotting meat plaguing North Bay neighbourhood to be cleaned out
A former meat shop in North Bay that's been abandoned for more than a year, and now reeks of rotting meat, is going to be cleaned out, officials said Friday.
A private cleaning company, WINMAR, were on location Friday in hazmat suits, entering through the side door.
While the smell is bad now, things are supposed to get more intense with the cleanup Monday.
A nearby business owner said his business will be affected by the cleanup.
"Our doors need to be shut down for one to four or five business days," said Anthony Cicciarelli, co-owner of Bay Auto Body.
"We can't be in at work for those days because of the amount of flies and foul smell that's happening beside us."
While the cleanup is welcome, being forced to close is not, Cicciarelli added.
"It means jobs lost, and then production isn't being put out," he said.
"Closing for four days means we're losing out on all the jobs we haven't done. People aren't going to get their vehicles on time now."
