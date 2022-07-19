Roughly 100 volunteers joined weekend search for missing Port Alberni woman

A massive search for a missing Port Alberni, B.C., woman came to a close over the weekend.

On Saturday, roughly 100 people conducted a grid search near Port Alberni for 40-year-old Amber Manthorne, who was last seen on July 7.

Then on Sunday, searchers headed south of Nanaimo, B.C., close to where her abandoned vehicle was found more than a week ago.

While the volunteer-led searches have ended, a police investigation continues and loved ones say they're not giving up.

"Everybody has an Amber in their life somewhere. Whether it's their sister, their daughter, their friend, co-worker, neighbours," said Kristie St. Claire, a family friend.

"I'm just blown away by how many people have come out, the stories that they share and how they continue to care deeply about this and this cause," she said.

Volunteers say they're sharing points of interest from this weekend's search efforts with police.