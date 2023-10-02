Roughly 150 youths involved in fights at Caledonia fairgrounds, one arrested: OPP

OPP have arrested a 16-year-old after they say around 150 youths were involved in numerous fights at the fairgrounds in Caledonia.

Haldimand County OPP were called to the fairgrounds on Caithness Street East around 8 p.m. on Friday.

Brant OPP, Norfolk OPP, and the OPP Emergency Response Team were all called in to help break up the fights and disperse the crowd, according to police.

OPP say there are no serious injuries reported.

Only one person, an unnamed 16-year-old, has been charged with public intoxication.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact OPP.