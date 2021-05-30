Roughly 300 people gather in Woodstock for event, police investigating

Woodstock police are investigating an event in the city they say had around 300 people attend it.

In a news release, police say they were in the area of Museum Square on Sunday to monitor the event and keep peace.

Charges regarding the event are pending, according to officials.

Woodstock police add that the event was in violation of Ontario’s current stay-at-home order, which only permits up to five people to gather outside with physical distancing and facial coverings.

An event in Waterloo also saw hundreds of people gather on Sunday.