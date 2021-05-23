Roughly 838 SaskPower customers remain without power after Thursday storm

SaskPower estimates 838 customers are still without power, as of 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

The spring storm, made up of freezing rain and strong winds, knocked out power for a large portion of southeast Saskatchewan for most of Friday and caused damage in several communities.

“There are a significant number of customers without power due to secondary service line damage, and we are allocating as many available resources as possible to address this damage,” SaskPower said in a news release.

There are 48 field workers focused on restoring outages in the Melville area and vegetation management teams are working to clear branches and debris that are blocking power lines.

SaskPower said it received more than 19,000 outage calls due to the storm, as of 5 p.m. Friday.

Customers still without power can call the SaskPower Outage Centre at 310-2220.

Up to date outage information can be found on the SaskPower website.