Roughnecks lose the battle but clinch playoff spot in 14-8 loss to Seals

San Diego came out firing on all cylinders Friday night, jumping out to a 3-0 lead before Roughneck captain Jesse King stopped the barrage.

Zach Currier cut the Seal advantage to a single goal and Tanner Cook added another one, but by the half, the Seal lead grew to 8-3.

In the second half, Kyle Waters and Josh Currier got the Roughnecks to within two goals, but the Seals pulled away and it ended 14-8.

King and Kyle Waters each scored twice. Josh and Zach Currier, Shane Simpson and Tanner Cook added singles for the Roughnecks.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 35 shots for the Roughnecks.

Despite the defeat, the Roughnecks clinched a playoff spot when Las Vegas lost to Colorado.

Next up for the Roughnecks is an April 8 contest at the Saddledome, which will also feature a Superhero Party.