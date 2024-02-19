Roughnecks ride three hat tricks to 17-11 victory over Thunderbirds

The Calgary Roughnecks got three hat tricks Sunday, defeating the Halifax Thunderbirds 17-11 at the Saddledome.

Jesse King led the way for the Roughnecks, racking up nine points by himself (three goals, six assists). Josh Currier and Tyler Pace also had hat tricks as the Roughnecks built a lead early and maintained it throughout the afternoon.

The Roughnecks outshot Halifax 52-49, with Christian Del Bianco picking up the victory.

Next up for Calgary is a game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Wings at the Saddledome.

