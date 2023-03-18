Roughnecks throw a St. Patrick's Day party at the 'Dome as they defeat Rush 11-6 in front of 17K fans
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
The biggest St. Patrick's Day party in the city was at the Saddledome Friday night, as 17,444 fans watched the Calgary Roughnecks defeat the Saskatchewan Rush 11-6.
Jesse King scored four, Tyler Pace three and Dan Taylor, Jeff Cornwall, Tanner Cook and Kyle Waters each scored a single goal.
Christian Del Bianco stopped 32 of 38 shots to claim the victory for the Roughnecks, and passed 3,000 career saves.
The Roughnecks improved their record to 9-4, with five games left in the regular season.March 18, 2023
Next up for the Roughnecks is a return match with the Rush on Saturday, March 25.
The Roughnecks return to the Saddledome Saturday April 8.
-
One person, pet dead after townhouse fire in OakvilleOne person and a pet are dead after a townhouse fire in Oakville.
-
London Curling Club celebrates 175 yearsOn Saturday the London Curling Club marked a major milestone in celebrating its 175th anniversary
-
Fire at Moncton restaurant under investigationA fire causes extensive damage at a Moncton restaurant Saturday evening.
-
Regina Pats gunning to clinch 2023 playoff spotFollowing a gutting 9-5 loss against the Moose Jaw Warriors on Friday, the Regina Pats are still working to secure their playoff spot.
-
Sharks goalie James Reimer declines to wear Pride jerseySan Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer won't take part in pregame warmups Saturday night, saying the team's decision to wear Pride-themed jerseys in support of the LGBTQ community runs counter to his religious beliefs.
-
'A really good place to be': Newcomers to Sask. learn ski lessons at Mission RidgeFor the second straight year, the Canadian Ski Patrol (CSP) Qu'Appelle Zone along with Mission Ridge Winter Park invited the Regina Open Door Society (RODS) and the North Central Family Centre (NCFC) for a day of family fun.
-
Richmond great-grandmother speaks out after falling victim to the 'Grandchild Scam'Gretchen Schellenberg would do anything for her 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. So the Richmond senior was concerned when a man phoned in early February claiming to be a police officer, saying her grandson Tyler had been in an accident, and drugs were found in the car.
-
One killed in south central Edmonton garage fireA person was killed in a Saturday evening garage fire in south central Edmonton.
-
Afghan judge finds new beginning in B.C. after fleeing Taliban-ruled countryUBC's law school has launched a first-of-its-kind-in-Canada program aimed at helping Afghan women judges who were forced to flee their country.