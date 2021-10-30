Roughriders add depth at the defensive back position

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Tyree Robinson.

The California product attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this season but did not stick on the roster.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2018 before signing with the San Francisco 49ers in December of that year.

Robinson played four seasons with the University of Oregon Ducks and played a major role in the team’s defensive core and on special teams. In 52 games, Robinson recorded 201 defensive tackles, six tackles for a loss, two sacks and six interceptions.

NCAA football fans will remember his 100 yard pick-six in the Las Vegas Bowl in 2017. Robinson jumped the receiver’s route and took Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien’s pass from end zone to end zone for six points that swung momentum in the game.

Robinson also had 23 pass deflections and four fumble recoveries for the Ducks. He capped off his collegiate career winning Oregon’s Todd Doxey Award for Character and Size.

Robinson will appear on the Riders suspended list while he completes his league mandated COVID-19 quarantine.