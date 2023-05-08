Roughriders announce 6 draft selections and add 2 others to their roster

The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of six players from their draft selections on Monday, as well as two Canadians added to their roster.

National defensive lineman Lake Corte-Moore was the Riders’ first round selection, third overall, in the 2023 CFL draft, according to a media release from the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Corte-Moore had a breakout season in 2022, with 48 tackles, 12.5 tackles for a loss and six sacks to earn a Canada West All-Star selection.

National defensive back, Jaxon Ford, was selected by the Riders in the second round and 11th overall in this year’s CFL draft.

Ford played four seasons at the University of Regina, and recorded 130 tackles, 10.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, five interceptions, 11 pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and one blocked kick in 29 games.

National linebacker Matt Dean was picked in the third round, and 21st overall in the draft. Over four seasons and 31 games at York University, he logged 115 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, two interceptions, seven pass knockdowns, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries and one blocked field goal.

National running back Thomas Bertrand-Hudon was chosen in the fourth round, and 30th overall in the draft. In four seasons and 27 games at Delaware State University, he registered 239 carries for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns, while adding 11 catches for 51 receiving yards over 27 games.

National offensive lineman Evan Foren was the Riders’ seventh round selection and 57th overall. He played four seasons at Queen’s University. He was named an OUA First-Team All-Star and a U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian following the 2022 season.

National linebacker Nick Thomas was picked by the Riders in the seventh round, and sixth overall. He earned 107 tackles over four seasons with the University of Manitoba. He ranked second among linebackers in the bench press at the CFL Combine with 18.

The Riders also added national wide receiver James Basalyga, and national fullback Morgan Runge to their roster.

Basalyga spent four seasons at the University of Waterloo. In 28 games, he logged 79 receptions for 1,309 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Runge played for two seasons at the University of Alberta. He logged six catches for 43 yards and a touchdown and added three tackles.