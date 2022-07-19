Roughriders announce 'several' positive COVID tests following Touchdown Atlantic game
Staff
The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders say "several members" of the team have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
The Roughriders, who recently returned home after playing Toronto in the Touchdown Atlantic game Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., did not disclose who tested positive, but say it was members of the team and its support staff.
The team says it has cancelled its practice Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" but is expecting to resume all on-field activities on Wednesday.
It says all players, coaches and staff will undergo mandatory testing for the next several days.
The Roughriders are scheduled to take on the Argonauts in a rematch on Saturday in Regina.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022.
-
More than half of Sudbury hospital care workers say they have been sexually harassed, assaultedA new CUPE poll has found more than half of Sudbury hospital nurses, PSWs and other staff are being subjected to high rates of sexual violence.
-
Canada’s passport ranked eighth most powerful in new reportCanada’s passport was ranked as the eighth most powerful worldwide in 2022, according to a new report.
-
RCMP warns of escaped bison on Highway 10 following collisionDrivers travelling on Highway 10 between Yorkton and Melville will want to keep a closer eye out for wildlife.
-
Simcoe County opioid crisis trending in wrong direction: SMDHUThe local health unit says the opioid crisis trend in Simcoe County is headed in the wrong direction.
-
Finance minister defends $8K flight to North BattlefordFinance Minister Donna Harpauer is defending her decision to spend nearly $8,000 of government money on flights from Regina to North Battleford, Sask. following criticism about the cost.
-
Two Windsor-Essex beaches closed due to high bacterial countsTwo Windsor-Essex beaches are closed and swimming is not recommended at another due to high bacterial counts.
-
Be careful around the river, Saskatoon Fire Department saysSaskatoon Fire Department is urging the public to be careful around the South Saskatchewan River after helping three people in two separate incidents over the weekend.
-
$760K in fentanyl seized after armed robbery: policeTwo people are facing charges after a robbery investigation that led to the seizure of a handgun and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fentanyl.
-
Fourth doctor to leave Charlottetown, P.E.I. in one monthAnother family doctor has hung up their stethoscope on Prince Edward Island. Doctor shortages continue to plague the region, and it may get worse before it gets better.