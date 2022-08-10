Roughriders announce ticket pricing for 2023 2 months early

Rider fans can expect to save six per cent on their tickets before the new provincial sales tax (PST) increase comes into effect this fall. The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the launch of their ticket pricing for the 2023 season two months early to account for the change.

Fans will be able to by tickets on Aug. 17 and season ticket holders will begin receiving renewal emails this week, according to a news release.

The Club is also reducing ticket prices on around 2,700 seats, adding additional sections for the family ticket packages and freezing the remainder of the 2022 prices.

“We know with inflation and the price of gas, the financial demands on Rider Nation are greater than ever, and we hope these changes will continue to make Mosaic Stadium accessible for more people to take in our Green and White,” Chief Brand Officer Anthony Partipilo said in a news release.

More information, including a breakdown of the pricing, can be found on the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ website.