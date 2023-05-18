Roughriders' backup quarterback spot 'wide open'

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are expected to put all their eggs in the Trevor Harris basket once the season starts but the battle for the backup quarterback position is ‘wide open’ according to head coach Craig Dickenson.

Dickenson used that quote on the first day of training camp to describe the backup situation this season and was asked about it again on Thursday.

“I’m not going to tell you,” he said while laughing. “But they’re all doing a good job and they’re all getting a lot of reps. I think all three of them bring different things to the table so it’s really a unique, exciting group.”

The three quarterbacks Dickenson is referring to are Mason Fine, Jake Dolegala, and newcomer Shea Patterson.

Patterson was primarily a shot-yardage quarterback in 2021 when he played five games with the Montreal Alouettes. But this season Patterson is hoping to prove he has a broader skill set that could be of use to the Riders.

“I’m an all-around quarterback. I can do whatever the coach asks me to do. I can run any play on this offense and run it to the best of my ability,” Patterson said.

The Ole Miss and Michigan alumni said the short-yardage game was new to him when he joined the Alouettes.

“When I was in Montreal I had never been introduced to the short-yardage type of thing. Usually on second and one you’re running zone read or something different. Instead, you’re getting in there in a big pile of mess. Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m going to do it.”

Patterson knows the battle for the backup quarterback position is tight this training camp but it comes with the professional football territory.

“I feel like any quarterback room you’re in is professional football. Everybody’s good. For me I’m just going to compete with myself every day,” he said.

Last year the Riders had Mason Fine on the depth chart as their primary backup quarterback. Fine even started the final two games of the 2022 season.

“Just having those two games last year. Having game reps like that and working with the ones and stuff and going back and watching film. You take from that, you learn [from it]. But training camp is a whole new season, that’s kind of out the window, we’re all on a level playing field,” Fine said.

Fine noted the quarterback group is already tight even with newcomer Patterson but he is always thinking about the competition amongst them.

“We all have a great relationship, our personalities mesh very well. That competitions is everyone’s playing well and that’s what I tell everyone, these guys wouldn’t be up here if they couldn’t play ball,” Fine said.

He also shared how he has already learned a lot from Harris in the first week of training camp but also makes sure to take time to remain focused on himself too.

“He’s got a lot of tricks and things that he does that I was like ‘Wow, I need to do that more’ so I’m taking from him. You can’t focus on what those other quarterbacks are doing, everyone’s going to make plays just have to focus on you every single day and what you can do better,” said Fine.

The other name familiar to Rider fans for backup quarterback is Jake Dolegala. Dolegala was primarily listed as the third-stringer in 2022 but got thrown into the fire when the team has their COVID outbreak back in July. It was his first and only start of the season. He recorded 13 passes for 131 yards with 1 touchdown in the game against Toronto. But this season Dolegala has made an impact already at training camp. The six foot seven inches tall QB has been dynamic with his targets and distance so far. Which has caught the eye of Dickenson.

“He can sling it! That’s Jake, he can really throw a ball and he came into camp in good shape. Jake you can tell he’s very serious about coming and competing for playing time,” said Dickenson.

Harris was also quick to compliment the quarterback room when asked about the guys competing to be his backup.

“What I love about each and every one of them is they know who they are and they’re not trying to be anything they’re not,” said Harris.

“They’re not trying to be the strong guy that Jake is. Mason is a little more my style, you know, we take what the defense gives us. Shea is kind of a combination so they’re all kind of just being themselves and making plays and I think they’re all doing a great job.”

The quarterbacks will get their first opportunity to showcase their game talents this weekend when the Green and White game takes place.

“I just want to give them hopefully equal reps or at least equal opportunity and just see if anyone stands out in terms of leading the offense and moving the ball down the field. We’ll let it play out,” said Dickenson.

The Green and White game will take place on Saturday at SMF Field in Saskatoon at 3 p.m.