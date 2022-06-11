Roughriders defence paces team to victory over Hamilton in season opener

The Saskatchewan Roughriders defence turned in a mid-season-like performance on Saturday evening helping the team to a 30-13 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Riders recorded an astounding eight sacks on Hamilton’s quarterback and added a pair of interceptions, while kicker Brett Lauther provided the bulk of the team’s early scoring with 15 points on five field goals. “We’ve got a lot of good leaders on that defence,” said head coach Craig Dickenson on his team’s effort, crediting them for keeping them for keeping the group focused as the game wore on. “It felt good to finish,” quarterback Cody Fajardo said after the game. “I was just proud of the guys, they didn’t give up. I was proud of our fans, they didn’t give up on us. I didn’t hear anyone booing us and they sure could have in the first half. Our defence is special and it gives us a chance to win every game,” said Fajardo. If the message to the Riders’ defence was to start fast, they certainly got the message. Pete Robertson stripped the ball away from Tiger-Cats quarterback, Dane Evans, on the opening series, leading to a field goal. Nick Marshall picked off a deep pass attempt on the second series. “I think we played lights out,” said Robertson after the game, “Your first impression is going to be your last so we wanted to make it clear that we’re here to play.” The Riders defenders put up some impressive numbers on opening night. Mike Edam recorded eight defensive tackles and a quarterback sack. Larry Dean, who made his return to action after missing last season with an ACL injury, had seven defensive tackles, one strip sack, one quarterback sack and a forced fumble. He said after the game, he spent a few extra minutes soaking in the environment and the victory. “It’s been a journey,” he said of the long road to returning to play. Hamilton’s offence would make things interesting to start the second half and score the game’s first touchdown. The major came in the form of a 71-yard pass from Evans to a streaking Steven Dunbar Jr. who turned on the jets and flew by defender Nick Marshall. Dunbar Jr.’s touchdown drew the visitors to within a pair (15-13), but that is as close as they would get. On the ensuing possession, Fajardo connected with Kian Schaffer-Baker on a 20-yard score, which the Canadian receiver would celebrate in Pil Country. “Anything to be with the fans! We’ve got the best fans in the country so I just wanted to go out there and celebrate with them,” said Schaffer-Baker. His touchdown and ‘very loud’ celebration gave the Riders a 22-13 lead with just under three minutes remaining in the game. “In the first half it always felt like we were second and long and in the second half it felt much better,” said Fajardo of the victory. The pivot was kept clean on the afternoon. Fajardo was not sacked in the contes,t but did take a couple of hits. “It’s hard to get out of a game clean but zero sacks. That O-line group is still trying to figure itself out and as they play more and more, I think they’ll get better and better,” said Dickenson of his offensive front. The Riders’ defence sealed the victory on the very next series when Derrick Moncrief jumped the receiver’s route and returned the ball down to the one yard line. That dynamic play set up a Fajardo plunge into the end-zone and a 28-13 Saskatchewan lead. Fajardo connected with Duke Williams for the two point conversion to extend the lead to 30-13. The quarterback finished the afternoon completing 22 of 32 passes for 311 yards and one touchdown, and also led the team in rushing with 42 yards on 10 carries. The Riders’ leading receiver was Shaq Evans, who caught four of his ten targets for 92 yards. On the defensive side of the ball, Mike Edem recorded eight defensive tackles and one quarterback sack, while newcomer Larry Dean had six defensive tackles, one strip, one quarterback sack and one forced fumble. The Saskatchewan Roughriders visit the Edmonton Elks on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

































































































































