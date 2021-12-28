Roughriders extend DB Nick Marshall, LB Micah Teitz
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall and linebacker Micah Teitz to contract extensions.
Marshall, a 2021 West Division All Star, played all 14 regular season games and two playoff games this year.
The 29-year-old Auburn University product co-led the Riders with a team-high three interceptions. He also registered 30 tackles and a touchdown in 2021.
Teitz, a 25-year-old linebacker from Calgary, is returning to the Riders after a breakout season where he was nominated as the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Canadian.
The Riders’ 2018 second round pick stepped into a starting role in 2021, playing in 13 games and recording a career-high and team-high 64 tackles.
Marshall and Teitz are both heading into their fourth season in Saskatchewan.
Riders MOC ✔️
West All-Star ✔️
We have signed ���� LB, Micah Teitz and ���� DB, Nick Marshall to contract extensions.
-
Embiid scores 36 as Philadelphia 76ers beat Toronto Raptors 114-109Joel Embiid scored 36 points and added 11 rebounds to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 114-109 victory over the undermanned Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.
-
WHO: global COVID-19 cases up 11 per cent last week, Omicron risk highThe World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11 per cent last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas.
-
Events, meals, and more ways to ring in 2022 in OttawaCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some ways to ring in the New Year in Ottawa.
-
Train derailment blocking highway near Craven, Sask.A train derailed while crossing Highway 20 near Craven, Sask. on Tuesday evening.
-
Former Calgary film director and actor Caitlyn Sponheimer debuts new short filmFor her latest film, Calgary born-and-raised actor and director Caitlyn Sponheimer decided to put a holiday spin on the ugly sweater party.
-
Sault airport closes out uncertain yearWhile passenger totals at the Sault Ste. Marie Airport have rebounded somewhat, officials say the airport is a long way from pre-pandemic levels.
-
Connor Bedard scores 4 goals to enter record books, Canada thrashes Austria 11-2Connor Bedard's four goals propelled Canada to an 11-2 win over Austria at the world junior men's hockey championship on Tuesday.
-
Burst pipe floods wing of southeast Edmonton schoolA burst pipe is to blame for flooding at A. Blair McPherson School Tuesday.
-
Hazardous conditions on B.C. roads as extreme weather hits the province with a vengeanceBritish Columbians are trying to thaw from the bitter cold due to the Arctic outflow continuing to hit the province.