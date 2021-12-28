iHeartRadio

Roughriders extend DB Nick Marshall, LB Micah Teitz

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Nick Marshall, right, runs an interception as Calgary Stampeders' Richie Sindani chases him during first half CFL football action in Calgary, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall and linebacker Micah Teitz to contract extensions.

Marshall, a 2021 West Division All Star, played all 14 regular season games and two playoff games this year.

The 29-year-old Auburn University product co-led the Riders with a team-high three interceptions. He also registered 30 tackles and a touchdown in 2021.

Teitz, a 25-year-old linebacker from Calgary, is returning to the Riders after a breakout season where he was nominated as the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Canadian.

The Riders’ 2018 second round pick stepped into a starting role in 2021, playing in 13 games and recording a career-high and team-high 64 tackles.

Marshall and Teitz are both heading into their fourth season in Saskatchewan.

