Roughriders extend DB Nick Marshall, LB Micah Teitz

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive back Nick Marshall and linebacker Micah Teitz to contract extensions.

Marshall, a 2021 West Division All Star, played all 14 regular season games and two playoff games this year.

The 29-year-old Auburn University product co-led the Riders with a team-high three interceptions. He also registered 30 tackles and a touchdown in 2021.

Teitz, a 25-year-old linebacker from Calgary, is returning to the Riders after a breakout season where he was nominated as the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Canadian.

The Riders’ 2018 second round pick stepped into a starting role in 2021, playing in 13 games and recording a career-high and team-high 64 tackles.

Marshall and Teitz are both heading into their fourth season in Saskatchewan.

