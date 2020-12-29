The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed wide receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract extension, the team announced Tuesday.

“Just being loyal, because you know it's the first place I've been,” Evans, who has played his entire career with Saskatchewan, said.

Evans was set to become a free agent on Feb. 9. He admitted he was tempted to enter free agency.

“I knew where I wanted to be,” said Evans. “Feeling wanted is a feeling that can only last for so long so you want to take advantage of that for as long as you can.”

The CFL All-star receiver was fourth in the league for receiving yards in 2019, collecting 1,334. However, the 29-year-old has to make some sacrifices with his contract in 2021.

“The financial situation is going to be different this year than it was last year or previous years,” Evans explained. “[General Manager Jeremy O’Day] explained to me the pay cut situation, how a lot of people in the organization including himself and other coaches have taken pay cuts.”

Two weeks ago, O’Day revealed that Riders President and CEO Craig Reynolds had directed him to spend less money than the CFL’s salary cap on player contracts. Despite being the Riders' number one receiver in 2019, Evans is now being forced to take a reduced salary.

“It’s definitely tough to not reap the benefits of my previous season in 2020,” Evans said.

O’Day said it wasn’t a conversation he looked forward to having with players during negotiations.

“I think they’re all aware of the situation that we’re in and it speaks a lot about the character of our players when they’re willing to work with us,” O’Day explained.

For Evans, the fact that the 2019 CFL West Division Most Outstanding Player Cody Fajardo is returning was more motivation to re-signing with the green and white.

“Knowing that Cody’s going to be there definitely was a major factor because chemistry is hard to develop. To be able to play with a quarterback back to back years it can only get better,” Evans said.

O’Day said the Riders have also extended a contract offer to defensive end Charleston Hughes and are working through details.