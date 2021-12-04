Roughriders looking to win against Blue Bombers with the Grey Cup in sight

With a 108th Grey Cup birth in the Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-5) sights the only team left standing in their way are the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (11-3).

This is the second straight season that the two teams will meet in the west final. The Blue Bombers beat the Roughriders in 2019 with a score of 20-13 in Regina. The game saw a last minute throw by Cody Fajardo hit the cross bar.

The two teams have not met since weeks five and six with the Blue Bombers taking both games by a wide margin.

On the injury front the Riders will be without linebacker Micah Teitz (foot) and Jacob Dearborn (shoulder) while Duke Williams (foot) was limited at practice on Friday and is listed as a game-time decision. Loucheiz Purifoy and A.C. Leonard are expected to play. Godfrey Onyeka is expected to draw back into the line up.

Quarter back Fajardo knows that last weeks performance cannot be repeated against a Winnipeg defense that led the league in forced turnovers with 38. They’ve also allowed the fewest points-per-game in the league with 13.4.

The Blue Bombers defense will have to adjust to an offense they have yet to see this year as they will face Shaq Evans and Duke Williams for the first time.

The Riders will be looking to keep Powell in the offense. The running back saw 44 and 88 yard games against the Bombers this season.

The teams have been special this season for the Riders and should play a crucial role. They recovered an onside kick against Calgary to start the second half last week that led to a touch down.

In the two games against the Riders this season, the Blue Bombers did not allow a touchdown in the second half.

The Blue Bombers haven’t lost a game at home this season and have won 18 of their last 19 games on their own turf.

The temperature at game time is expected to be -5 but feeling like -13 with snow in the forecast. The game kicks off at 3 p.m.