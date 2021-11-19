Roughriders ready to show off depth against Ti-Cats

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be showing off their depth against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats this weekend as the team will be resting their star players ahead of the playoffs.

Quarterback Isaac Harker will get the start and is looking to show the league what he’s got.

"I have done a lot of work prior to the season to where I’m very comfortable with the playbook. I’m just going to go out there be myself and play my game,” Harker said.

Harker has not started a game since 2019 but is feeling confident heading into the weekend.

"I’m a competitor, so I want to win and it doesn’t really matter what it is, as far as I’m concerned we got to win this one,” Harker said.

Mason Fine will be the backup as Paxton Lynch will not be able to travel to the Western Semi-Final because he is unvaccinated.

The team will be watching both quarterbacks closely.

"There is no pre-season, so the ability for a young player to come in and make an impression and make the team based off their play in a game was limited,” head coach Craig Dickenson said. “We are planning on giving Harker the majority of the reps, (but) we do want to give Mason Fine a couple series as well.”

Wide receiver Shaq Evans will play this weekend and said he is excited for Harker to get the start.

"It is only his second start in pro football, so you want to be there for him and make plays for him,” Evans said.

Only playing in six games this season because on an injury, the receiver says that he’s getting more comfortable as playoffs near.

“I felt like I needed to keep the momentum going and not take the week off,” Evans said.

Regardless of who is on the field, the team will be trying to keep that energy going into the playoffs.

“You try and go out there and try to win every game,” Evans said. “Every time you go out there, you just give it your all and let the chips fall where they may.”

The Riders will be looking to prove that the future is bright in Regina, and that the team will be able to stay hot before welcoming the Calgary Stampeders to Mosaic Field next week.

Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon in Hamilton.