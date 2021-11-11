Roughriders sign Regina-born defensive end
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed Regina-born defensive end Nicholas Dheilly.
The 24-year-old was previously selected in the fifth round by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He was the 46th overall pick in the 2020 CFL draft. Dheilly played in four games in 2021 with the Winnipeg club where he made one special teams tackle.
He was named the 2016 Canada West Rookie of the Year with the University of Regina Rams. That year Dheilly made 30 tackles, four sacks and an interception. He would go on to be named Canada West all-star with 26 defensive tackles and 6.5 sacks.
In 2018 he made a move to the BCJFL’s Okanogan Sun where he was named an all-star after eight sacks. He returned to university football in 2019 where he represented the University of Saskatchewan Huskies
He will wait out COVID-19 quarantine on the Rider’s suspended list.
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Nov. 12-14CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.
-
LRT service resumes in Ottawa after a 54-day shutdownPartial service resumes on the Confederation Line at 5 a.m., with seven trains running along the light rail transit line from Blair Road to Tunney's Pasture.
-
Fort Macleod brewery invents strange brew for Ghostbusters: Afterlife screeningA Fort Macleod craft brewer ain't afraid of no ghosts.
-
Police investigate altercation involving a weapon in northeast EdmontonAn altercation involving a weapon Thursday evening sent one person to hospital in serious condition, police say.
-
Cochrane RCMP seek public assistance in theft of four dirt bikes, trailerCochrane RCMP are seeking public assistance in investigating the theft of a tandem trailer and four dirt bikes from a property.
-
As Mediterranean heats up, fish diving deeper to find colder water, study findsAs the Mediterranean Sea warms, some marine species are responding by diving deeper to find cooler waters, but not all species are able to endlessly go deeper, according to a new study.
-
'We're taking action': B.C.'s new ambulance boss gives first interviewB.C.'s new chief ambulance officer, Leanne Heppell, sat down with CTV News for the first interview of her tenure to discuss the changes underway to improve the system.
-
Remembrance Day memorial in Cranbrook, B.C. defaced with graffitiA wall of honour in Cranbrook, British Columbia was spray-painted with pro-vaccine graffiti early Thursday, prior to the town's Remembrance Day ceremony.
-
Fire envelops garage, damages duplex in south EdmontonTwo families in south Edmonton are looking for a place to sleep Thursday after a fire displaced them from their duplex.