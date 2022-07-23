Roughriders sign wide receiver Jester Weah
CTV News Regina Anchor - CTV Morning Live
Darrell Romuld
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed receiver Jester Weah on Saturday.
The 27-year old from Minneapolis, MN is back with the Roughriders after training camp and a pair of pre-season games this season. He had three catches for 23 yards and a touchdown in those pre-season match-ups but didn’t crack the final roster at the end of training camp.
Weah (6’3, 209lb) went undrafted in the NFL before signing with the Houston Texans in 2018. He has also been on practice roster spots with the Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to take on the Toronto Argonauts Sunday afternoon after the game was moved due to a COVID-19 outbreak
Ottawa cyclist Michael Woods ends Tour de France with positive COVID-19 test
A rainy Sunday afternoon in store
A look at the most expensive home for sale in Ottawa
Perth, Ont. hospital ER reopens after three week closure
Travelling to Maskwacis for the Papal visit? Here's what you need to know
Emergency crews search for missing paddleboarder at Astotin Lake, Elk Island
Marco Arop wins bronze for first career world championship medal in 800m
International Pinball wizards head to Sherwood Park for expo
Where is Pope Francis going, and who is he meeting, during his 6-day visit to Canada?