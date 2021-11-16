Roughriders to rest veterans, show depth against Tiger-Cats

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are set to take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday in Hamilton, with several veterans getting a break.

Head coach Craig Dickenson announced that Dan Clark, Cody Fajardo, Duke Williams, and Micah Johnson will rest ahead of Saturday’s battle in anticipation of their playoff match-up against the Calgary Stampeders just two weeks away.

Quarterback Isaac Harker will be making his first start at quarterback since the 2019 season when he stepped in and clinched first place in the west in Fajardo’s absence. The QB knows whatever team the Riders field on Saturday will be competitive.

“I think we are going to go out there and compete as hard as we can and I think that’s a sign of a competitor when they have everything to win (and) you still come out there swinging,” Harker said.

Jamal Morrow is set to make his first appearance as a running back this season, as William Powell is also expected to rest.

“I consider myself versatile, a person who likes to run (and) go out and run routes and when the ball is in my hands (to) be a playmaker,” Morrow said.

Morrow showed his explosiveness on special teams last week, returning a kickoff for 82 yards versus the Edmonton Elks which was a team best this season.

“I feel like I have shown a glimpse of what I can do in the return game now I just get to show people my skill set as a running back. I am just super excited to go out there (to) play and have fun,” Morrow said.

Former 1st overall pick Josiah St. John is relishing at getting the start on the offensive line. He has been a back-up on the roster for most of the season.

“It’s exciting for me, I definitely want to play against their best and I will be able to showcase that I am a starting level offensive guard in this league,” St. John said.