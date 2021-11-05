Roundabout at Hyde Park and Sunningdale reopens to traffic
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
The new roundabout at Hyde Park Road and Sunningdale Road West reopened to traffic Friday evening.
The reopening to vehicular traffic comes six weeks ahead of schedule.
Construction crews are expected to remain on site for the next few weeks to complete a bike path on the boulevard and a sidewalk, as well as other "minor restoration and utility work," the City of London said in a release.
Periodic lane restrictions are expected to complete the work.
The project is one of the city's 'Top 10' construction projects for 2021.
The goal was to improve safety and comfort while preparing for future traffic demands.
More details on the project can be found here and information about navigating a roundabout here.
-
Fridays for the Future celebrates three years of protests in SudburyOn Friday, a small but mighty group celebrated three years of protests in Sudbury.
-
Teenage boy taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in AirdrieA teenage boy was taken to hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.
-
Partnership signed between Sault College and NogdawindaminSault College and Nogdawindamin Family and Community Services are working together to provide educational opportunities to Indigenous youth transitioning out of foster care.
-
Federal minister visits burned ship off B.C. coast, offers no timeline for planned Indigenous-led Marine Safety CentreCanada's Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard was in Victoria Friday to get a firsthand look at the MV Zim Kingston disaster and the coast guard's response to it.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.