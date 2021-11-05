Roundabout at Hyde Park and Sunningdale reopens to traffic

The new roundabout at Hyde Park Road and Sunningdale Road West reopened to traffic Friday evening.

The reopening to vehicular traffic comes six weeks ahead of schedule.

Construction crews are expected to remain on site for the next few weeks to complete a bike path on the boulevard and a sidewalk, as well as other "minor restoration and utility work," the City of London said in a release.

Periodic lane restrictions are expected to complete the work.

The project is one of the city's 'Top 10' construction projects for 2021.

The goal was to improve safety and comfort while preparing for future traffic demands.

More details on the project can be found here and information about navigating a roundabout here.