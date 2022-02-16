Roundabout the likely solution for dangerous intersection in Crosby, Ont.

The suggestion to fix a dangerous intersection one year ago on Highway 15 between Kingston and Smiths Falls, Ont. was to install traffic lights.

Now, it's likely a traffic circle will be installed to slow vehicles and make it easier to navigate.

"Council decided that the option was they were going to recommend to the Ministry of Transportation (MTO)," Rideau Lakes Township Mayor Arie Hoogenboom said.

"We always wanted to have traffic lights but the MTO has indicated that that is not a viable option from a safety perspective, so we moved on to our second option, which was a roundabout," Hoogenboom said.

Of the four options presented to Council on Feb. 7, all members unanimously agreed on the roundabout.

The other options included to not change anything, create a double 'T' intersection with traffic signals, or a complete highway realignment with traffic signals.

The roundabout was the cheapest solution, with an estimated cost of $3.5 million. The realignment of Hwy. 15 and County Road 42 had an estimated cost of $13 million.

"To reroute the highway....we felt was just not going to be viable and because of the delays, we were concerned at some point anytime the ministry would try to back away from its commitment," Hoogenboom said. "We have a very solid commitment from Minister (Caroline) Mulroney and solid support from Steve Clark, our MPP."

"We want to make sure the province is on the hook for this work next spring," he added, noting the province owns Hwy. 15, not the township.

For residents who work and live nearby, consensus seems split on the solution.

Last February, Robert Baker of Baker's Feed and Seed Ltd. said a roundabout would be the best option.

He's happy to hear it actually might be coming full circle.

"The more people use them, the easier they become," Baker said. "It's a learning curve but it still will be better traffic flow, there should be less accidents than with a traffic light."

"They are very easy to pass through in Kemptville, and you're only hold up is where the traffic light is," he added.

For Chris Hart, who works at Rideau Lakes Building Supply on the northwest corner of the intersection, he thinks traffic lights are still the answer.

"I'm a firm believer in stop lights. It is the only way you're going to slow them down. I just think they are better than the roundabout," he said.

"Speed is the biggest thing here, it's just people don't pay attention, they end up in accidents," Hart said. "I'm a firm believer in stop lights. It's the only way you're going to slow them down. I don't think you'll ever get me to change even after the roundabout is in."

In the presentation to Council, the MTO noted traffic signals would introduce a delay increase of 50 per cent over the current condition for those travelling

Along Hwy. 15, which could lead to the potential for higher rear-end collisions,' and "Adding signals may create situations where vehicles travelling at design speed may try to increase their speed to catch the end of the green-amber cycle leading to the potential for higher collision risk."

"Now the ministry will start the process of, we hope, of modified environmental assessment and a little bit of additional public consultation," Hoogenboon said. "We're certainly hopeful that if they move quickly in the next 60 days for example, they could be in position to do some of this work this year."

Hoogenboom says slowing traffic down along that stretch of road has been a goal for council, and hopes the vote will start the wheels turning on life-saving solution.

"We need to slow this traffic down and because there has been way too many near-misses and accidents at this particular intersection," he said. "I'm hoping that the ministry has now got to the point where they accept the recommendation from the minister and our own MPP."

Hoogenboom said the work to improve the intersection could take a year, with the roundabout likely completed in early 2023.