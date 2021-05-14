Rounding out the work week in Ottawa with sun and warm temperatures

A gorgeous spring day ahead – sun and warm temperatures.

The work week rounds off with a high of 24 degrees, and clear skies, according to Environment Canada. Winds will be light from the west at 20 km/h. The UV index is 7 or high.

Friday night will be partly cloudy and a low of 9.

Environment Canada is forecasting a fantastic weekend in store. Saturday will be sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon. The high will be 24 degrees. A small chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Sunday will be sunny and a high of 23 degrees.

Much of the same is in store for Monday- sunny and a high of 22 degrees.